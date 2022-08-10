Home Cities Vijayawada

Youth from Vijayawada praised for winning rifle shooting tourney

The CP wished Murari and encouraged him to continue his training and aim for the Olympics.

Published: 10th August 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata

Vijayawada police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata praised I Satya Venkata Murari for winning a gold and three silver medals in a State-level rifle shooting competition organised by National Rifle Shooting Association of India at Hyderabad Central University from August 4 to 7.

Murari and his father Nandigama rural inspector I Nagendra Kumar called on Rana at his office here on Tuesday. The young shooter participated in the 10m Rifle Competition and won a gold medal in the sub-youth men category, and a silver each in the youth men, junior men and men’s individual categories.The CP wished Murari and encouraged him to continue his training and aim for the Olympics.

