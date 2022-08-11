Freedom fighters rule walls, flyovers in Vijayawada    

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The walls of government buildings and flyovers in Vijayawada are being given a facelift with murals of various freedom fighters as part of Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav.A mural painting competition was mooted for the same by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

On the compound walls of the old bus stand, students from PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science have showcased the struggle of freedom fighters. The students recreated historical scenes such as Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March, slogans such as ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ and the likes.

J Keerthana, a second year degree student, said her painting’s theme aimed to spread the message of peace. Paintings of Alluri Sitharama Raju, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Sardar Vallabhai Patel were drawn on the Benz Circle flyover walls. Prizes will be given to the winners on August 15.

VIJAYAWADA: The walls of government buildings and flyovers in Vijayawada are being given a facelift with murals of various freedom fighters as part of Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav.A mural painting competition was mooted for the same by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). On the compound walls of the old bus stand, students from PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science have showcased the struggle of freedom fighters. The students recreated historical scenes such as Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March, slogans such as ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ and the likes. J Keerthana, a second year degree student, said her painting’s theme aimed to spread the message of peace. Paintings of Alluri Sitharama Raju, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Sardar Vallabhai Patel were drawn on the Benz Circle flyover walls. Prizes will be given to the winners on August 15.