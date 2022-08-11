Home Cities Vijayawada

Freedom fighters rule walls, flyovers in Vijayawada    

On the compound walls of the old bus stand, students from PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science have showcased the struggle of freedom fighters.

Published: 11th August 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Murals of Alluri Sitharama Raju and others on a city flyover | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The walls of government buildings and flyovers in Vijayawada are being given a facelift with murals of various freedom fighters as part of Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav.A mural painting competition was mooted for the same by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

On the compound walls of the old bus stand, students from PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science have showcased the struggle of freedom fighters. The students recreated historical scenes such as Mahatma Gandhi’s  Dandi March, slogans such as ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ and the likes.

J Keerthana, a second year degree student, said her painting’s theme aimed to spread the message of peace. Paintings of Alluri Sitharama Raju, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Sardar Vallabhai Patel were drawn on the Benz Circle flyover walls. Prizes will be given to the winners on August 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Freedom fighters Flyovers Government buildings
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp