Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada man gets lifer for raping minor; Rs 5 lakh aid to boy

According to Disha ACP VV Naidu, the incident happened on August 22, 2021 when the juvenile was visiting his relatives in Ibrahimpatnam for Rakhi.

Published: 11th August 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The special court for POCSO-related cases in Machilipatnam has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor boy on Wednesday. Judge Dr S Rajani also directed the district legal services authority (DLSA) to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the survivor.

According to Disha ACP VV Naidu, the incident happened on August 22, 2021 when the juvenile was visiting his relatives in Ibrahimpatnam for Rakhi. When the boy went outside to play, the accused Amaravati Tirupati Rao (32) lured the boy with chocolates and took him to an under-construction building.
Following a complaint from the boy’s parents, police registered a case under 377 of the IPC and section 5(M) r/w 6 of the POCSO act, and arrested Rao. The judge said the convict deserved no mercy, and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minor rape Life imprisonment DLSA POCSO
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp