Vijayawada man gets lifer for raping minor; Rs 5 lakh aid to boy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The special court for POCSO-related cases in Machilipatnam has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor boy on Wednesday. Judge Dr S Rajani also directed the district legal services authority (DLSA) to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the survivor. According to Disha ACP VV Naidu, the incident happened on August 22, 2021 when the juvenile was visiting his relatives in Ibrahimpatnam for Rakhi. When the boy went outside to play, the accused Amaravati Tirupati Rao (32) lured the boy with chocolates and took him to an under-construction building. Following a complaint from the boy’s parents, police registered a case under 377 of the IPC and section 5(M) r/w 6 of the POCSO act, and arrested Rao. The judge said the convict deserved no mercy, and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.