Operation Yatri Suraksha: RPF recovers stolen property worth over Rs 10 lakh in July

Stolen properties worth Rs 10.29 lakh were recovered either from the possession of these criminals or in the course of the investigation of the offences.

Published: 12th August 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada division of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had launched a month-long drive in July under the code name “Operation Yatri Suraksha”  with an aim to improve the security to rail passengers. During the drive, 10 people were nabbed by RPF personnel in 18 cases of thefts, drug consumption and smuggling, robbery and chain snatching, and handed them over to the GRP for appropriate legal action.

Stolen properties worth Rs 10.29 lakh were recovered either from the possession of these criminals or in the course of the investigation of the offences.Senior divisional security commissioner Valleswara B Thokala on Thursday said that several steps were being taken to provide foolproof security to passengers such as train escorting, visible police presence on stations, surveillance through CCTV, surveillance on active criminals, collection of intelligence on criminals and action thereupon, identification of black spots and crime-prone trains/sections.“Regular coordination is being made with all stakeholders and joint action is planned to improve passenger security regularly. RPF will also continue its efforts to enhance security of passengers,” he added.

