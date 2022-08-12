Home Cities Vijayawada

SRM student shines at rifle shooting event

Published: 12th August 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tummala Bhuvitha, a CSE student at SRM University-AP, has won the 10-m air rifle event at the 22nd State-level rifle shooting competition organised at Hyderabad Central University recently. More than 100 shooters from Andhra Pradesh took part in the competition held this month.

Participating in the contest from SRM-AP, Bhuvitha took the audience by surprise by winning three gold medals in a row. Bhuvitha had won gold twice in the past in state and national level rifle competitions.  “I grew passionate about shooting because it is a sport that requires concentration and focus,” said Bhuvitha. University president Dr P Satyanarayanan, V-C Prof V S Rao and others congratulated Bhuvitha.

