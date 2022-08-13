One crore national flag distributed to pensioners in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava said that one crore national flag had been distributed to pensioners across the State.Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was monitoring the programme, he said industries, labour and commercial taxes departments, and Lions Club, Rotary Club and other organisations were cooperating for the programme. Over one lakh awareness progammes had been organised by district collectors for the successful conduct of the Har Ghar Tirangaa campaign from August 13.As part of the programe, apart from felicitating 278 freedom fighters from across the state, 399 tanks were modernised in the name of Amrit Sarovar.Historical monuments, statues and buildings were decorated. To sensitise people about the Har Ghar Tirangaa programme, the State government will organise a 3 km rally holding the national flag. The rally will commence at Benz Circle and culminate at the Police Control room.Ministers including Jogi Ramesh and Vidadala Rajini, MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Vellampali Srinivas and other public representatives, officials and people will participate in the rally.