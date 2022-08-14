Vandalisation of statue in Vijayawada: Accused in police net

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police on Saturday arrested a man in connection with the vandalisation of a Mother Mary statue in Machilipatnam town on Thursday night hours. Addressing the media on Saturday, Krishna additional SP N Venkata Ramanjaneyulu said the accused Kolleru Ashok (33) of Sukarlabad works as a sweeper in a private firm who vandalised the statue at RCM Church under the influence of alcohol. The cop said Ashok regularly prayed to pray Mother Mary as he faced financial hardships.

He added that Ashok had no bad intention and caused damages to the statue under the influence of liquor. “During our investigation, it came to our notice that the accused used to sell liquor illegally in his locality,” he added.

