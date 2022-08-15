Andhra Pradesh: Inter student reprimanded for skipping classes, ends life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upset over being scolded by his mother for being irregular to college, a 16-year-old Intermediate student allegedly committed suicide on Saturday night. The incident happened in Vuyyur town and came to light the next morning when his mother found him hanging in his room.

According to the Vuyyur police, the deceased was identified as Kolavennu Vijay Kumar whose mother Surya Brahmeshwari works as a teacher at a private school in the town. She scolded Vijay Kumar when she noticed that his class attendance was poor. Based on a complaint lodged by the mother, the police registered a case of suspicious death and took up an investigation.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

