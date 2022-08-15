Contributions of women revolutionaries are everlasting, present generation should draw inspiration: NTR DC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Contributions of women during the freedom struggle are everlasting and the present generation should draw inspiration from them for further development of the country, said NTR district collector S Dilli Rao. The collector participated in a rally organised by Vasavya Mahila Mandali as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, here on Sunday.

The rally reached Bapu Museum via MG Road. Addressing the gathering at Bapu Museum, Dilli Rao said Sarojini Naidu, Jhansi Lakshmibai, Aruna Acipali, Kamala Nehru, Durgabhai Deshmukh, Begum Azarat Mahal and Annie Besant played a major role in the freedom movement.

“There is no creation without women. We have a responsibility to encourage them to work in all fields,” the collector said. Table tennis player Saily Noor Basha and powerlifter Shadia Alman were honoured on the occasion.

VIJAYAWADA: Contributions of women during the freedom struggle are everlasting and the present generation should draw inspiration from them for further development of the country, said NTR district collector S Dilli Rao. The collector participated in a rally organised by Vasavya Mahila Mandali as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, here on Sunday. The rally reached Bapu Museum via MG Road. Addressing the gathering at Bapu Museum, Dilli Rao said Sarojini Naidu, Jhansi Lakshmibai, Aruna Acipali, Kamala Nehru, Durgabhai Deshmukh, Begum Azarat Mahal and Annie Besant played a major role in the freedom movement. “There is no creation without women. We have a responsibility to encourage them to work in all fields,” the collector said. Table tennis player Saily Noor Basha and powerlifter Shadia Alman were honoured on the occasion.