Traffic diversions in Vijayawada for Independence Day celebrations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police have imposed traffic restrictions in the city on Monday from 7 am to 12 noon. Elaborate security measures have been made at IGMC stadium where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and other VIPs will take part in the Independence Day celebrations. Director General of police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy, NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana, additional director general of police (ADGP) Ravishankar Ayyanar and other officials inspected the trial run of tableaus and parade on Sunday. In a press release on Sunday, Vijayawada city traffic police said vehicles coming from Police Control Room (PCR) Junction and proceeding towards Benz Circle will be diverted at Y junction near Old bus stand through Eluru road, Swarna Palace, Pushpa hotel, Jammi Chettu, Siddhartha Junction, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road to Benz Circle traffic signal. Similarly, all the vehicles proceeding towards MG road from Benz Circle will be diverted to Krishna Lanka.