Vijayawada: One held for kidnapping, raping minor

The crime was committed in July when the girl was stopped by the accused, Manthri Narayana, and his friend in the guise of inquiring about an address.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam Disha police on Sunday arrested a youth who allegedly abducted a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her. Special teams were formed to nab his accomplice. The incident, which happened a month ago, came to light on Sunday when the accused chased the girl and tried to commit the crime again.  

According to the police, the crime was committed in July when the girl was stopped by the accused, Manthri Narayana, and his friend in the guise of inquiring about an address. They allegedly took her to a  secluded place and raped her.

“When they tried to chase the girl again, she told her parents about the incident who chased and caught one of the accused and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered against the two under sections 376-DA (rape), 366-A (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and POCSO Act,” said the police.

