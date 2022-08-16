Vijayawada: Man arrested for raping, robbing 60-year-old woman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chat rai police in Krishna district on Monday arrested a man from Narsapuram of Vissannapet mandal for allegedly raping and robbing a 60-year-old woman. The crime had happened on Friday night, said the police. Addressing the media on Monday, Nuzvid deputy superintendent of police B Sreenivasulu said Chevuri Srinu (36) forced his way into the elderly woman’s shed in the village and threatened to kill her if she did not give him money.

He dragged her into the shed where she tried to escape and physically and sexually assaulted her. Later, he fled the scene with the money she had kept under her pillow after tying her to the cot. Based on her brother’s complaint, the Chatrai police formed special teams and arrested the accused. “A case was registered against Srinu under sections 342, 376, 452 and 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police.

