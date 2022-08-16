Home Cities Vijayawada

VIT- AP University honours RTC drivers, fire and police personnel

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations on Monday, VIT- AP University felicitated APSRTC driver S Ismail posthumously.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations on Monday, VIT- AP University felicitated APSRTC driver S Ismail posthumously. Two RTC drivers and two conductors, 11 fire services personnel and three policemen were also honoured for saving lives by discharging their duties diligently. J Syamala Rao, Principal Secretary to Government (Higher Education) hoisted the national tricolour on the occasion.

Syamala Rao lauded the university authorities for choosing prominent days such as Republic Day and Independence Day to felicitate the unsung heroes in remembrance of their selfless service to humanity. He also enlightened the audience on the constitutional and moral values and the need for the present generation to upkeep these values.

Vice Chancellor Dr. S.V.Kota Reddy, Registrar Dr. Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Student Welfare Deputy Director, Dr Anupama Namburu, family members of the unsung heroes, faculty, students and staff were also present. Ismail’s wife S Shahanaz received the award on his behalf.

