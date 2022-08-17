CM Jagan to distribute aid to weavers at Pedana on August 23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute financial aid to handloom weavers under the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme at Pedana in Krishna district on August 23, said Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh.

The Minister along with former minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah (Nani), Collector P Ranjit Basha, program coordinator T Raghu Ram and other officials inspected arrangements being made for the public meeting at Thotamula village near Pedana on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh said that around 40,000 people are expected to take part in the public meeting. He asked the officials concerned to invite 3,161 handloom workers from the Pedana Assembly segment for the meeting. Also, 20 weavers will be selected for group photos with the Chief Minister, he said adding that people from neighbouring Gudlavalleru, Pedana and Machilipatnam mandals are expected to participate in the public meeting.

