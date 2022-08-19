Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Face ID attendance at government offices soon

Misconceptions pertaining to app developed to mark school teachers’ attendance cleared

Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana has said a face recognition attendance system will be introduced in all the government offices in the State soon. “It was introduced for the first time in the education department. The State government is taking all the policy decisions with a positive attitude,” he added.

The initial difficulties in implementing the policies aimed at improving the quality of education for the bright career of students will be overcome, he asserted. He held a meeting with leaders of the teachers’ unions in Vijayawada on Thursday to clear misconceptions pertaining to an app developed for the attendance of government school teachers.

The government has initiated steps to ensure that the attendance of every employee, from the Chief Secretary to an office subordinate, can be marked through the face recognition app. The issues raised by teachers in using the app will be resolved soon, he said.

The Education Minister made it clear that no new rules were added to the existing ones pertaining to the attendance of teachers. The existing rules are only being implemented strictly. If an employee comes late to the office for the fourth time, it is considered as half day leave as earlier, he clarified.

Officials of the school education department explained how the app works even if there are problems in the network while registering the attendance. There are 1.83 lakh teachers in the State. Of the total, about one lakh teachers have registered in the app so far.

It has been decided to consider 15 days as a training period so that all the remaining teachers can also download the app and get familiar to use it. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is pro-employee, he asserted.

