Home Cities Vijayawada

CM Jagan to launch Family Physician concept by Sankranthi

The government has allocated another 176 PHCs and the construction of them will be completed soon.

Published: 19th August 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Family Physician concept will be implemented in a full-fledged manner across the State by the coming Sankranthi Festival, said Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu.

Addressing the media at APIIC office in Mangalagiri on Thursday, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated the family Physician concept to provide primary health protection to the rural people. The project of the concept will be started in the first week of September. Krishna Babu also stated that in view of an implementation of the Family Physician concept, the government has appointed a large number of staff.

The government has established 1,032 YSR Village Health Clinics attached to the Village Secretariats and initiated the process for appointment of well-trained staff, including one Mid Level Health Provider (MHLP), one ANM, and 3 to 4 Asha workers to serve each village.  A total of 8,500 MLHPs have been appointed so far and a notification has been issued to fill 1,500 MLHP posts.

Around 1,500 own buildings are available for Village Health Clinics and 8,500 buildings are under construction. The construction of 2,000 buildings was completed and another 3000 buildings which will be completed by the end of December.  About 46 varieties of medicines, as well as 14 medical tests, will be available in the village clinics and all those facilities will be arranged by the first week of September.  

The government has allocated another 176 PHCs and the construction of them will be completed soon. Two medical officers will be available in each PHC. Notification has been issued to fill 176 medical officers’ posts.  He also asserted that about 656 MMUs were available in the state and another 434 vehicles would be available by the end of  November.  

The government, he said, has been taking steps to enhance the services of tele-medicine by setting up 6,500 Telemedicine centres. About 80 percent of the health issues of the villagers will be rectified through the Family Physician concept, he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YRS Family Physician concept
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp