CM Jagan to launch Family Physician concept by Sankranthi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Family Physician concept will be implemented in a full-fledged manner across the State by the coming Sankranthi Festival, said Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu.

Addressing the media at APIIC office in Mangalagiri on Thursday, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated the family Physician concept to provide primary health protection to the rural people. The project of the concept will be started in the first week of September. Krishna Babu also stated that in view of an implementation of the Family Physician concept, the government has appointed a large number of staff.

The government has established 1,032 YSR Village Health Clinics attached to the Village Secretariats and initiated the process for appointment of well-trained staff, including one Mid Level Health Provider (MHLP), one ANM, and 3 to 4 Asha workers to serve each village. A total of 8,500 MLHPs have been appointed so far and a notification has been issued to fill 1,500 MLHP posts.

Around 1,500 own buildings are available for Village Health Clinics and 8,500 buildings are under construction. The construction of 2,000 buildings was completed and another 3000 buildings which will be completed by the end of December. About 46 varieties of medicines, as well as 14 medical tests, will be available in the village clinics and all those facilities will be arranged by the first week of September.

The government has allocated another 176 PHCs and the construction of them will be completed soon. Two medical officers will be available in each PHC. Notification has been issued to fill 176 medical officers’ posts. He also asserted that about 656 MMUs were available in the state and another 434 vehicles would be available by the end of November.

The government, he said, has been taking steps to enhance the services of tele-medicine by setting up 6,500 Telemedicine centres. About 80 percent of the health issues of the villagers will be rectified through the Family Physician concept, he claimed.

