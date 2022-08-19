Home Cities Vijayawada

DD to telecast docu-drama on freedom struggle every Saturday

The serial has a grand production quality and promises to be a visual treat.

Published: 19th August 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Doordarshan logo. (File Photo)

Doordarshan logo. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Swaraj - Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha’, a 75-episode mega show illustrating the glorious history of India’s freedom struggle from the 15th century when Vasco da Gama landed in India, will be telecast from August 20 on Doordarshan (DD) Saptagiri.

Speaking to media persons at the DD office here on Thursday, deputy director (Vijayawada) D Ranganatham said as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undertook various programmes to celebrate the 75th Independence anniversary. The serial will showcase several aspects of Indian history and feature the lives and sacrifices of lesser-known heroes of the freedom struggle.

Elaborating further, he said the series, to be presented in a docu-drama format, was well-researched by a team of leading historians. Renowned actor Manoj Joshi is the narrator. The serial has a grand production quality and promises to be a visual treat. The mega series comprising a total 75 episodes will be telecast in the regional language from August 20 every Saturday at 8 pm.

The series has been dubbed from English into eight regional languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and Odia. It will also be broadcast on All India Radio every Saturday 11:00 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the first part of this serial along with members of the Union Cabinet and officials of Doordarshan-IIS at the Parliament Library Auditorium on Wednesday, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swaraj Swaraj - Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha India’s freedom struggle Vasco da Gama Doordarshan DD Doordarshan Saptagiri
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp