DD to telecast docu-drama on freedom struggle every Saturday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Swaraj - Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha’, a 75-episode mega show illustrating the glorious history of India’s freedom struggle from the 15th century when Vasco da Gama landed in India, will be telecast from August 20 on Doordarshan (DD) Saptagiri.

Speaking to media persons at the DD office here on Thursday, deputy director (Vijayawada) D Ranganatham said as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undertook various programmes to celebrate the 75th Independence anniversary. The serial will showcase several aspects of Indian history and feature the lives and sacrifices of lesser-known heroes of the freedom struggle.

Elaborating further, he said the series, to be presented in a docu-drama format, was well-researched by a team of leading historians. Renowned actor Manoj Joshi is the narrator. The serial has a grand production quality and promises to be a visual treat. The mega series comprising a total 75 episodes will be telecast in the regional language from August 20 every Saturday at 8 pm.

The series has been dubbed from English into eight regional languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and Odia. It will also be broadcast on All India Radio every Saturday 11:00 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the first part of this serial along with members of the Union Cabinet and officials of Doordarshan-IIS at the Parliament Library Auditorium on Wednesday, he said.

