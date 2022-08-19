Two arrested for blackmailing woman in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam Disha police on Thursday arrested two men, one of whom is a financier after a woman lodged a complaint of harassment against them. According to DSP K Rajeev, Hansakumar Jain, the prime accused, is a Rajamundry-based financier while Vinod is from Penamalur near Vijayawada.

The woman told the police that she approached Hansakumar for loan-related work years ago for which he demanded her to participate in a nude video call.Vinod, an acquaintance of Hansakumar, discovered the video while scanning the latter’s phone, and shared it with himself.

With an intention to extort money from her, the two accused allegedly threatened her of sharing the video online. “She approached the Disha police and lodged a complaint against the two. After verifying the facts, a case was registered, and the two were taken into custody,” said Rajeev.

