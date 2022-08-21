Home Cities Vijayawada

Body of 13-year-old boy found at Prakasam Barrage

The CI said the body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

Published: 21st August 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

death-shooting

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fishermen on Saturday found a body near the 55th gate of Prakasam Barrage. The deceased was identified as D Lokesh (13) of Kondapalli village in NTR district. Ibrahimpatnam circle inspector Palivela Srinu said that six students of Zilla Parishad High School visited Ferry Ghat at Ibrahimpatnam on Friday morning.

Accidentally, the students were swept away by the strong current due to heavy inflows in the upper catchment areas of river Krishna. An SDRF team and fishermen rescued five students, while Lokesh went missing. The SDRF personnel and expert swimmers continued searching from Friday morning between Pavitra Sangamam Ghat and Prakasam Barrage, however, in vain. The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

The CI said the body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

In a similar incident, the SDRF personnel found the body of M Venkatesh (20), who was washed away along with his friend K Hasanth (22) in river Krishna.Venkatesh’s body was found near Uttara Chiruvolu. The duo were cleaning a bullock cart on the river bank in Kosurivaripalem village under Mopidevi mandal of Krishna district on Friday when the incident happened.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
death
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp