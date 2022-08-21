Body of 13-year-old boy found at Prakasam Barrage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fishermen on Saturday found a body near the 55th gate of Prakasam Barrage. The deceased was identified as D Lokesh (13) of Kondapalli village in NTR district. Ibrahimpatnam circle inspector Palivela Srinu said that six students of Zilla Parishad High School visited Ferry Ghat at Ibrahimpatnam on Friday morning.

Accidentally, the students were swept away by the strong current due to heavy inflows in the upper catchment areas of river Krishna. An SDRF team and fishermen rescued five students, while Lokesh went missing. The SDRF personnel and expert swimmers continued searching from Friday morning between Pavitra Sangamam Ghat and Prakasam Barrage, however, in vain. The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

The CI said the body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

In a similar incident, the SDRF personnel found the body of M Venkatesh (20), who was washed away along with his friend K Hasanth (22) in river Krishna.Venkatesh’s body was found near Uttara Chiruvolu. The duo were cleaning a bullock cart on the river bank in Kosurivaripalem village under Mopidevi mandal of Krishna district on Friday when the incident happened.

