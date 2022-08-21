Home Cities Vijayawada

Young couple jumps to death in pond in Vijayawada

A young couple reportedly jumped to death in Pulivagu on the outskirts of Gadamanugu village in G Konduru mandal of NTR district on Friday night.

Published: 21st August 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A young couple reportedly jumped to death in Pulivagu on the outskirts of Gadamanugu village in G Konduru mandal of NTR district on Friday night. The deceased were identified as P Tirupati Rao (30) and his wife Kusuma (25).

According to G Konduru police, the incident happened on Friday night when the couple were returning to their home on a two-wheeler after attending a wedding in Gollapudi. The couple got married five years ago. Tirupati Rao was working as a supervisor in a government liquor shop at Guntupalli village.

Locals found the bodies in the pond and alerted the police. The bodies were pulled out with the help of expert swimmers. The deceased were shifted to Mylavaram Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, the police said.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
death suicide
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp