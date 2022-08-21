Young couple jumps to death in pond in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A young couple reportedly jumped to death in Pulivagu on the outskirts of Gadamanugu village in G Konduru mandal of NTR district on Friday night. The deceased were identified as P Tirupati Rao (30) and his wife Kusuma (25).

According to G Konduru police, the incident happened on Friday night when the couple were returning to their home on a two-wheeler after attending a wedding in Gollapudi. The couple got married five years ago. Tirupati Rao was working as a supervisor in a government liquor shop at Guntupalli village.

Locals found the bodies in the pond and alerted the police. The bodies were pulled out with the help of expert swimmers. The deceased were shifted to Mylavaram Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, the police said.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

