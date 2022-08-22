2-day technical symposium concluded in RGUKT-N in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day (August 19 and 21) Technical Symposium Abhyudaya 2022 was concluded successfully on Sunday at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies- Nuzivid (RGUKT-N). It was organised by the Career Guidance and Student Development Cell (CGSDC) of Civil Engineering which was started on August 19.

The Abhyudaya 2022 is the first edition of the annual departmental fest from the department of civil engineering by the student body, the Career Guidance and Student Development Cell (CGSDC) which started its activities on August 19.

The first day of the fest started with an inauguration ceremony. Administrative Officer P.Pradeep Kumar, Head of the Department of Civil engineering B. Srinivas Rao and other faculty lighted the lamp.

The technical events took place in the morning session. Civil Mensa, Chronological Chase and Cad Villa were the events organised during the event. Director GVR Srinivas Rao addressed the program saying that such programs will increase the skills of the students and the university will always encourage and support such programs.

B Srinivas Rao congratulated the CGSDC student body for organising the program. The whole programme was organised by the student coordinators Jitendra, Chaitanya Sirisha, Prudhvi Raj and others.

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day (August 19 and 21) Technical Symposium Abhyudaya 2022 was concluded successfully on Sunday at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies- Nuzivid (RGUKT-N). It was organised by the Career Guidance and Student Development Cell (CGSDC) of Civil Engineering which was started on August 19. The Abhyudaya 2022 is the first edition of the annual departmental fest from the department of civil engineering by the student body, the Career Guidance and Student Development Cell (CGSDC) which started its activities on August 19. The first day of the fest started with an inauguration ceremony. Administrative Officer P.Pradeep Kumar, Head of the Department of Civil engineering B. Srinivas Rao and other faculty lighted the lamp. The technical events took place in the morning session. Civil Mensa, Chronological Chase and Cad Villa were the events organised during the event. Director GVR Srinivas Rao addressed the program saying that such programs will increase the skills of the students and the university will always encourage and support such programs. B Srinivas Rao congratulated the CGSDC student body for organising the program. The whole programme was organised by the student coordinators Jitendra, Chaitanya Sirisha, Prudhvi Raj and others.