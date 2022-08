Birth anniversary celebrations of Haridasa to begin Wednesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 4-day 158th birth anniversary celebrations of Haridasa Jagadguru Adibhatla Narayana Das will begin at Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mandapam, Sivaji Café Centre, Satyanaraya-

napuram, from August 23, as per information provided by Convenors of the programme Burra Padmanbabha Sarma and Yanamandra Venkata Krishnaiah, grandson of Harikatha Kesari Neti Lakshminarayana Bhagavatula.

The programme will be jointly convened by Das Sishya Prasishya Sangham, Annamayya Parivaramu (Hyderabad) and Sri Planjery Sankara Narayana (Hyderabad). Born on August 31, 1864, Das was a linguist with proficiency in as many as eight languages. He was a poet, philosopher, composer, dancer and the creator of the unique art form ‘Harikatha’.

