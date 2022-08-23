Electrician held for theft in Vijayawada jewellery shop

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Monday arrested a man near Pandit Nehru Bus Stand in Vijayawada and recovered stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 39.84 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh cash from him.The accused was identified as M Veera Babu (33), a resident of Kothapet area in Vijayawada.

Disclosing the case details before mediapersons at Command Control Room here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mary Prasanthi said that Rajesh Babu, manager of a jewellery shop on Mahatma Gandhi Road, had filed a theft complaint on August 18.

A team of police personnel led by ACP (South) B Ravi Kiran and ACP (Crime) Ch Srinivasa Rao reached the spot and collected details of the accused and took him into custody. Elaborating further, the DCP said that Veera Babu is an electrician. He took up modernisation works of the jewellery shop.

On August 17 night, after finishing his work, instead of going home, Veera Babu broke open the shutter lock at the back of the shop and entered the shop. He stole `1.80 lakh from the cash counter and gold ornaments, the DCP said. Krishna Lanka inspector M Durgarao along with his team arrested the accused. Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata commended Durga Rao, Crime CI Krishna Babu for their efforts in nabbing the accused.

