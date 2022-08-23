Gannavaram cop foils ATM robbery bid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram police have launched a search to nab four unidentified miscreants, who attempted to rob an ATM kiosk near Apsara Theatre in Vijayawada on Sunday.Constable Manindhra, who was performing night patrolling, noticed that six unidentified persons reached to the ATM in an autorickshaw.

When the accused noticed police they ran away.However, the constable caught two accused, while other four managed to escape. The ATM is owned and managed by a public sector bank. A case was registered following a complaint filed by the bank officials. The police have launched further investigation into the case.

