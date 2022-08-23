Rs 8 crore rent paid to 1,304 Amaravati farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is paying rent to farmers, who have given their lands for Amaravati under land acquisition, said Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh.The Minister said that another `7.84 crore was credited as annual rent for 1,304 farmers on Monday.Around `50,000 per acre is paid for jerib lands and `30,000 per acre for dry lands along with 10 per cent enhancement per annum.

In a press release issued here on Monday, Suresh said that a total of `1,152.1 crore was paid as rent to the farmers in the capital region from 2015-16. Of the total, `543.56 crore alone has been paid since 2019 after the YSRC government came to power.

As per the GO 277, around `208.10 crore was allocated by the government for the fiscal 2022-23. A total of `184.99 crore was credited into the banks of 24,739 farmers as annual rent during June and July months, the Minister said.

Of the 34,400.15 acres acquired in the capital region, annual rent is paid for 31,711.01 acres. Rent for the remaining 455.04 acres is not paid due to land, disputes and civil disputes.Assigned land of 2,689.14 acres belong to class 4 and 6 and annual rent is not payable. Lands belonging to other classes (2,308.36 acres) are under CID investigation.

