Youth can make India  a safe haven for children: Kailash Satyarthi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Monday addressed SRM University-AP students during an event organised on ‘Compassionate Youth Leadership: Key to Building a Better Future’. Vice-chancellor Prof VS Rao, registrar Dr R Premkumar graced the occasion.

“India may be a land of thousand problems, but India is also a mother of billion solutions. You are the solution, the real heroes and the true makers of a new India,” said Kailash. He highlighted the significance of freedom and education in every child’s life and urged students to use education to make this world a better place.

Kailash further called on the larger society to become the voice of several thousand children, who have become victims of exploitation. The youth can work towards eliminating child slavery and make India a safe haven for children, he said.

“It is an honour and privilege to have with us one of the greatest thought leaders of our times, whose ideals and actions are revered and respected all over the world,” the V-C said. He further emphasised the university’s vision to disseminate transformative education. Beyond quality education, Kailash also admired the university for diffusing the values of humanity and compassion among the student community.

