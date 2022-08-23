Home Cities Vijayawada

Youth can make India  a safe haven for children: Kailash Satyarthi

Kailash further called on the larger society to become the voice of several thousand children, who have become victims of exploitation.

Published: 23rd August 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Monday addressed SRM University-AP students during an event organised on ‘Compassionate Youth Leadership: Key to Building a Better Future’. Vice-chancellor Prof VS Rao, registrar Dr R Premkumar graced the occasion.

“India may be a land of thousand problems, but India is also a mother of billion solutions. You are the solution, the real heroes and the true makers of a new India,” said Kailash. He highlighted the significance of freedom and education in every child’s life and urged students to use education to make this world a better place.

Kailash further called on the larger society to become the voice of several thousand children, who have become victims of exploitation. The youth can work towards eliminating child slavery and make India a safe haven for children, he said.

“It is an honour and privilege to have with us one of the greatest thought leaders of our times, whose ideals and actions are revered and respected all over the world,” the V-C said. He further emphasised the university’s vision to disseminate transformative education. Beyond quality education,  Kailash also admired the university for diffusing the values of humanity and compassion among the student community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kailash Satyarthi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp