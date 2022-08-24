Home Cities Vijayawada

Applications invited for test to fill 502 teachers’ posts

Candidates have requested to apply at the district level to fill 502 vacant teacher posts in AP Model Schools and BC Welfare Schools across the state.

Published: 24th August 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

(Representational Photo | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued notification for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (APTRT) to fill posts of School Assistants (SA) and  Music Teachers, and TET cum TRT for the posts of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs).

Candidates have requested to apply at the district level to fill 502 vacant teacher posts in AP Model Schools and BC Welfare Schools across the state.  The notification was released to fill 199 vacant posts in ZP and MPP schools and 15 posts in municipal schools. As many as 207 posts and 81 Special Education Teacher Posts will be filled in model schools.

The eligible candidates can start applying for the exam online from August 25. The deadline for the submission of applications is September 18.  The full details of the examination is available on the website https://cse.ap.gov.in/. The deadline to pay the exam fee is September 17 and the exam will be conducted from  October 23 and the results will be out on November 4.

