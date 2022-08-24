Home Cities Vijayawada

Officials told to protect lands of SC corporation

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna directed officials to take measures for protecting the lands belonging to SC Corporation from encroachment.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna directed officials to take measures for protecting the lands belonging to SC Corporation from encroachment. He instructed them to conduct a survey to identify these lands and fence them.

Reviewing the status of the properties and lands of SC Corporation across the state with senior officials of the department on Tuesday, the minister said under Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojna (PM-AJAY) different programmes will be taken up with an outlay of `136 crore this year.  Under the scheme, income generation programmes for unemployed SC youth will be implemented besides conducting skill development training programmes and constructions in the lands belonging to SC Corporation. The minister also reviewed  NSFDC, NSKFDC, LPS schemes under implementation.

Officials informed the minister that 17 acres of land belonging to the corporation is lying vacant and said they are also considering the lands given for lease for poultry purpose in the past, which are not in use at present. At 594 acres were given for 1,407 poultry sheds, of which 1,245 are not in use at present.SC Corporation VC and MD Chinna Ramudu and  GM Sunil Raj Kumar were present.

