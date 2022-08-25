14 RVR, JC students secure jobs in IT firm

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: RVR and JC Engineering College chairman Dr Rayapati Srinivas expressed his happiness over 14 students of the college bagging jobs with an annual pay package of 12 lakh in EPAM Systems, a multi-national software company.

He felicitated the students during a programme organised on the college campus on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the students were selected under the Train the Trainer programme by Centre of Excellence of EPAM Systems.

He said that 257 final year students, who will complete their course in May 2023, bagging the jobs at the beginning of the final year itself bodes well for them and the college.

College treasure Dr Kondabolu Krishna Prasad said selection of students by the companies depends on the skills and talent of the students. College principal Dr K Ravindra and .vice-principal Dr K Srinivas were present.

