Home Cities Vijayawada

14 RVR, JC students secure jobs in IT firm

College treasure Dr Kondabolu Krishna Prasad said selection of students by the companies depends on the skills and talent of the students.

Published: 25th August 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: RVR and JC Engineering College chairman Dr Rayapati Srinivas expressed his happiness over 14 students of the college bagging jobs with an annual pay package of 12 lakh in EPAM Systems, a multi-national software company.

He felicitated the students during a programme organised on the college campus on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the students were selected under the Train the Trainer programme by Centre of Excellence of EPAM Systems.

He said that 257 final year students, who will complete their course in May 2023, bagging the jobs at the beginning of the final year itself bodes well for them and the college.

College treasure Dr Kondabolu Krishna Prasad said selection of students by the companies depends on the skills and talent of the students. College principal Dr K Ravindra and .vice-principal Dr K Srinivas were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp