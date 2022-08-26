Home Cities Vijayawada

Durga Temple gears up for Dasara

The Minister attended the Dasara Coordination Committee meeting with various departments held at the Collector camp office on Thursday.

Published: 26th August 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Durga Puja

Representational Image. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said a decision was taken to allow VIP devotees through Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam during Dasara celebration set to begin from September 26 at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri.

The Minister attended the Dasara Coordination Committee meeting with various departments held at the Collector camp office on Thursday.Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy CM said queue lines will be allowed for the general public on the ghat road. He said a huge number of devotees are expected to visit the temple during the festivities. “Instructions were given to officials to conduct a trial run on ferrying VIP devotees to the temple via Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam,” Satyanarayana said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dasara
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp