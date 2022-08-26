Durga Temple gears up for Dasara

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said a decision was taken to allow VIP devotees through Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam during Dasara celebration set to begin from September 26 at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri.

The Minister attended the Dasara Coordination Committee meeting with various departments held at the Collector camp office on Thursday.Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy CM said queue lines will be allowed for the general public on the ghat road. He said a huge number of devotees are expected to visit the temple during the festivities. “Instructions were given to officials to conduct a trial run on ferrying VIP devotees to the temple via Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam,” Satyanarayana said.

