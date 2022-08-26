Home Cities Vijayawada

IIIT-Nuzvid pupil dies by suicide

He was upset over 3 backlogs, say police

Published: 26th August 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 16-year-old first-year pre-university course (PUC) student of IIIT-Nuzvid reportedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Thursday morning.According to Nuzvid police, the deceased was identified as Ganjala Manikanta. He belonged to Koduru village of Krishna district.

Manikanta was last seen at the second block cellar while he was chatting with his friends on Wednesday night around 9 pm and later, he went to his room.When his classmates tried to open the door on Thursday morning, Manikanta was found dead.The students immediately informed the college management and police about the incident. Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Nuzvid GGH for post-mortem.

“In the preliminary investigation, we came to know that Manikanta had three backlogs from the previous semester and he was depressed over it. It could be the reason behind his hasty decision. A case of suspicious death has been registered and further investigation is on,” the police said.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

