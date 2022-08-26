Home Cities Vijayawada

Officials told to ensure water supply in Seetharampuram

The civic body chief along with superintendent engineer PVK Bhaskar inspected the Ryves Canal bund near Seetharampuram on Thursday.

water scarcity

( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has directed the officials concerned to evolve necessary steps for providing drinking water for the residents of Ryves Canal bund near Seetharampuram.

The civic body chief along with superintendent engineer PVK Bhaskar inspected the Ryves Canal bund near Seetharampuram on Thursday.During the visit, Swapnil said that steps should be taken by the public health department officials to sensitise the public and prevent them from dumping waste into the canal.

After inspecting the flow through damaged channels, the concerned authorities were directed to take steps to ensure proper flow of sewage and repair the damaged drainage.Swapnil further proceeded to Excel Plant in Ajith Singh Nagar and inspected the performance of the transfer station and garbage weighing machine. The officials were ordered to speed up the construction of the road around the plant.

