Siemens case: CID arrests Delhi CA, wife

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday arrested a Delhi-based chartered accountant and his wife in connection with the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC)-Siemens scam.The couple, arrested from their Delhi residence on August 23, was brought to Vijayawada and produced before a special court for SPE and ACB cases on Wednesday.

The court remanded the accused, Vipin Kumar Sharma and Neelam Sharma, in judicial custody till September 7.The scam dates back to 2014 during the TDP’s regime. Managing Directors of Siemens India Software Ltd and Design Tech, Suman Bose and Vikas Khanvilkar, had approached the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, with a proposal to establish Centres of Excellence for Skill Development Training.

According to their estimates, the cost of the project was about Rs 3,300 crore.They asked the State to bear 10 per cent of the cost, amounting to Rs 370 crore, including taxes.The CID officers said, the then Principal Finance Secretary issued orders for releasing the entire fund of Rs 370 crores to DesignTech, even before any work started, on Naidu’s insistence.It was later learnt that DesignTech siphoned off Rs 241 crore of the Rs 370 crore received from the AP Skill Development Corporation.

Bose and Khanvilkar reportedly diverted the funds received to a company identified as PVSP Skillar. The firm’s Chief Operating Officer, Mukul Agarwal, in connivance with other accused, was instructed to divert the funds from PVSP.PVSP’s shareholder Suresh Goyal, and Agarwal routed back the amount by producing fake invoices without providing any services or materials after deducting a commission of 3 per cent.The duo along with another accused, Manoj Kumar Jain, obtained fake invoices from Sourabh Gupta and Vipin Kumar both chartered accountants.

The issue came to light in 2017 when the Directorate General of GST Intelligence Unit in Pune registered a case against DesignTech, for raising fake bills through various shell companies.During the investigation, it was found that Vipin Kumar and his wife reportedly issued fake invoices and diverted ill-obtained funds to the accounts of different companies.The probe also revealed that the then MD of APSSDC, Ghanta Subba Rao, and the then Director of APSSDC, Dr K Lakshminarayana, were the key conspirators along with the top politicians.

According to sources, ACB had received a complaint in 2018 when the GST Intelligence unit began investigating the case. However, the then government did not initiate any action. It has been alleged that important note files in the State Secretariat were destroyed to cover up the activity. During the investigation, Rs 23 crore in DesignTech’s bank accounts was frozen, sources said.

Vipin Kumar was appointed Statutory Auditor of InWeb Services Pvt. Ltd on September 30, 2015. He purchased shell companies to make easy money by issuing bogus invoices in the names of three companies: InWeb Services Pvt. Ltd., IT Smith Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Patrick Info Services Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi, by nominating dummy directors for declaration to the Registrar of Companies.

Later, he took over InWeb Services Pvt. Ltd and managed it along with his wife Neelam for issuing fake invoices and receiving money through the company bank accounts for a commission of 3 per cent.

According to CID, Vipin and Neelam received Rs 8.5 crore and transferred it to the bank accounts of different companies, as told by Sourabh Gupta, after deducting Rs 7.5 lakh as their commission.

