Cops gear up to prevent teachers’ march on Sept 1

VIJAYAWADA: Police have sounded a high alert and served notices to teachers’ union leaders in all districts to prevent government school teachers from taking part in the proposed ‘Millennium March’ programme on September 1 demanding the State government to scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The teachers have declared that they will lay a siege in front of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence in Tadepalli on September 1. The teachers have been demanding the Chief M inister to scrap the CPS system as promised by him during his Statewide padayatra ahead of the 2019 elections.

“When Jagan was in the Opposition, he promised that the CPS would be scrapped immediately after he came to power. However, it’s been over three years and no such initiative has been taken. Despite explaining to him about how employees are losing their emoluments entitled after service, the government resolutely implemented their own ideas on us. This is nothing but deceiving employees,” said a government school teacher who was served notices.

According to sources, police have been instructed to identify government teachers in their respective districts and monitor their activities. For the past three days, officials from SP rank to sub-inspector ranks have been collecting details of government teachers in their jurisdiction and monitoring their activities. “If any one found involved suspicious activities, they will be taken into preventive custody till September 1,” said a senior official.

Similarly, NTR district police inspected lodges and other hotels in the city on Friday evening in view of the Millennium March. “With reliable sources that some teachers arrived in the city in advance to take part in the march, we have conducted an inspection in hotels,” the police said.

