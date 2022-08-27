Two Bangladeshis arrested for ATM robbery attempt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Friday arrested two Bangladesh nationals in connection with a recent robbery attempt at an ATM in Gannavaram. Addressing mediapersons, Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Palle Jashuva disclosed the case details.

The accused were identified as Shaik Nadeem Khan (52) and Mohammad Jahangeer. The duo along with other five members—Randa Simon (40), Amaragasiya Badsha (40), Saran Singh Suman (30), Randa Kokon Mullah (35) and Rafeeq (35) entered into the country through Indo-Bangladesh border at Jayanthipura. The gang had committed seven crimes at various places in this year so far, the SP said.

Jashuva said in the recent incident on August 21, six suspects tried to loot an ATM in the Gannavaram town. Two of them were caught by night beat constable Manindra and home guard Nagaraju. The SP said the gang arrived at the ATM in a stolen autorickshaw armed with hacksaws, screwdrivers, hammers and other tools. While Simon was standing outside the ATM, the other five were attempting to break open the machine.

When the constable, who was on his night patrol, spotted them and tried to catch them, the gang members reportedly attacked him. However, he chased the robbers down and managed to catch hold of two. “In the process, our constable was bitten by a robber. The young constable gave a befitting reply to all,” the SP appreciated constable Manindra.

Explaining about the modus operandi of the gang, the SP said the gang met at Sanyasi Bajar in Jayanthipura of Bangladesh and selected locations for committing crimes. After reaching the destination, they rented rooms near railway station and conducted recce of ATMs with poor security. “The gang members used to steal vehicles to reach the ATM and carry the machine along with them. Simon is the leader of the gang and he planned everything from committing the crime to escaping from the scene of offence,” Jashuva said, adding that national agencies were alerted about the incident.

Before committing the crime in Gannavaram, the gang visited Karnataka and Goa where they committed similar offences. “They distributed stolen money to purchase gold bars to encash in their country,” the SP added. Special teams have been formed to arrest the remaining accused.

