UGC declares Guntur-based ‘Christ Varsity’ a fake institute

These universities are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act and they are not empowered to confer degrees on students. 

Published: 27th August 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Christ New Testament Deemed University, which is located on 7th Lane, Kakumanu Vari Thota, Guntur, has been declared as a fake university by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The UGC declared 21 self-styled universities across the country as fake and asked the students and public at large to be alert. These universities are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act and they are not empowered to confer degrees on students. 

The UGC stated that the another location of the Christ New Testament Deemed University was Flat No. 301, Grace Villa Apartment, 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, and urged students to not join the university as the degrees offered by it are not valid. 

The UGC Act prohibits the use of the word ‘University’ by any institution other than a university established by following the guidelines issued by the commission. Interestingly, the ‘Christ university reportedly conducted its convocation in a  famous college in Guntur in 2017 and conferred honorary doctorate to a former MLA from Prakasam district and PhD to three students. 

