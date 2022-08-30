Home Cities Vijayawada

ED filed cases against 26 traders for selling wheat, essential commodities at higher prices

The officials inspected a total of 142 establishments, including shopping malls and grocery stores.

Published: 30th August 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement sleuths along with Legal Metrology department officials carried out surprise checks on 142 establishments across the State and registered cases against 26 traders for selling wheat and other essential commodities at higher prices on Monday.

The officials booked the establishment under Section 6(A) of the Essential Commodities Act and other relevant sections of the Legal Metrology Act for violating rules and regulations.

The vigilance officials also seized 33.707 tonnes of pesticides illegally hoarded to create artificial scarcity in the market. According to an official release from the Vigilance and Enforcement department, the inspections were conducted in Anakapalle, Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Prakasam, Tirupati, Anantapur and Kurnool districts.

“Stringent action will be initiated against those found selling commodities at higher prices. Rates should be mentioned clearly on the packets of the commodities,” Vigilance DG Dr Shanka Bratha Bagchi said.

Comments

