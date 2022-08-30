GRT opens new showroom in Vijayawada, golden offers for a month

Home Cities Vijayawada

The new grand and the largest showroom in Vijayawada will be yet another world of unmatched beauty and latest trends in jewellery.

Published: 30th August 2022

Model displaying necklaces born of tradition by GRT Jewellers (Photo | GRT Jewellers @ Instagram)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: GRT Jewellers has opened its new showroom in Vijayawada. Since its inception in 1964, GRT Jewellers has made the special moments of millions of customers eternal. The new grand and the largest showroom in Vijayawada will be yet another world of unmatched beauty and the latest trends in jewellery.

GRT Jewellers’ new showroom in Vijayawada will not only offer a wide range of most impeccable traditional designs but will also be a go-to destination for modern, exquisite and high-end jewellery. This grand and largest GRT showroom will offer a wide range of stunning jewellery made of gold, diamond, platinum and the rarest gems.

This new beginning also comes with golden offers. Which includes Rs 50 less per gram on the purchase of gold jewellery, Rs 50 more per gram on an old gold exchange, 10 per cent off on diamond and uncut diamond value, 25 per cent off on making charges on silver articles and a 10 per cent off on MRP for silver jewellery.

GRT also has attractive jewellery purchase plans.GRT Jewellers Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, said, “We are happy to open our grand and largest jewellery showroom in Vijayawada. It’s one of the go-to destinations in the city. We have offers on jewellery and on jewellery purchase plans and these offers will continue for a month.”

GR Radhakrishnan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, said, “We are more than happy to come closer to our customers in Vijayawada and introduce them to a new world of purity and craftsmanship.”

