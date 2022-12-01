Good Health Run to be held on December 11

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospital is going to organise ‘Good Health Run’ on December 11 at Vijayawada from 5 30 am. The run would be organised in 10 km and 5 km category for all 16 plus age group. citizens, fitness centres, runners and enthusiasts of the sports club.

DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy unveiled the second edition poster of Manipal in the presence of Director of the Hospital Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi on Wednesday. Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi said that the Good Health Run will be flagged off by the chief guest on BRTS road, Padavala Revu Centre and the covering back the distance of 5km and 10km in Vijayawada city.

The citizens above 16 years of age will take part in large numbers holding slogans. He gave the details to register by contacting 9618558989 or 7569304232 or can register online in Manipal run portal.

