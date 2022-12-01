Home Cities Vijayawada

OCTOPUS conducts mock drill at Durga temple

Published: 01st December 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The elite commando force Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) conducted counter terrorist and safety mock drill in Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday. Temple officials and other staff took part in the counter terrorist mock drill at 11 pm after the temple was closed to the common public. 

The objective of the mock drill is to stage a counter-attack on any terrorist-like attack or any untoward incidents in the temple. To protect the devotees and temple infrastructure is the objective of conducting the mock drill. 

Earlier in the day, a coordination meeting was convened on the same, where temple Executive Engineer KVS Koteswara Rao, OCTOPUS Additional SP Sri Ramachandra Murthy, DSP Tirupataiah, One-town Circle Inspector R Suresh Reddy and other staff including Special Protection Force (SPF) personnel were participated. 

Temple EO Darbhamulla Bramarambha and other officials monitored the mock drill and took suggestions from the OCTOPUS to enhance security and safety measures in the temple.

