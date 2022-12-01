Speed up construction works of CHC: Principal secy

Home Cities Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu instructed the officials to speed up the work of Nadu-Nedu. He inspected progress of works like double stair building construction at CHC (Community Health Center) in Vissannapeta of Krishna district on Tuesday.

DCHS Dr Lakshmi Kumar told the secretary that the construction works will be completed by March 2023 Meanwhile, the out sourcing employees staged a protest demanding their pending salaries of eight months. Krishna Babu assured them that he will direct the concerned officials to pay the salaries. Superintendent D U Ramesh and others were present.

