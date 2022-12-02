Govt employees held for liquor adulteration

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Prohibition and Excise department on Thursday conducted surprise inspections at a government-run liquor shop in Kanuru village. They found the staff indulging in irregularities such as mixing liquor with water and selling the adulterated liquor.

According to Excise Superintendent Suneetha, they inspected store based on complaints from public. She informed that more than 30 liquor bottles were found mixed with water. A case was registered against the store supervisor and three others were produced in the court.

