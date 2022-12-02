Third phase of flood protection wall for Krishna river soon

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The third phase of constructing flood protection wall for Krishna river in Vijayawada has sanctioned by the State government and the contract has taken up by Kadapa based VSS constructions company. This Rs 120 crore project is expected to complete in less than two years and will be constructed from Padmavathi Ghat to Kanaka Durga Varadhi about 1.2 km long with a height of 8.9 meters.

The people who are living at low-lying areas, used to face the flood threats whenever there is a flood warning signs given at Prakasam barrage. After constructing the final phase, the people will no longer face any inundation threats. The first phase of the retaining wall has a length of 2.28 km and second phase wall was constructed with a length of 1.56 km long. Total construction of 3.7 km wall from Kanaka Durga Varadhi to Yanamalakuduru was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 250 crore.

Earlier, the low-lying areas of Prakasam barrage including Chalasani Nagar, Krishna Lanka, Geetha Nagar, Ranigari Thota, Bajalji Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar and Brahmarambhapuram used to submerge in the surplus water released downstream of the barrage.

Though the water resources department used to give flood warnings, people in the low lying areas were fearful over loosing their properties and often ignored the threats. The previous government constructed 2.28 long retaining wall between Ramalingeswar Nagar. But the other low-lying areas were not covered by the protection wall and it is still inundating. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the present government sanctioned the third phase.

The foundation stone for the second phase of 1.56 km flood protection wall between Koti Nagar and Tarakarama Nagar was laid in March 2021. The project was taken up with the cost of Rs 125 crore and was completed in a record time giving relief to nearly 31,000 residents of Krishna Lanka, Geetha Nagar, Ranigari Thota, Bajalji Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar and Brahmarambhapuram.

The residents of Randev Nagar, Gautami Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar and Tarakaramanagar will also get relief after the completion of the project’s final phase.

“With tenders finalised, the works of the project will commence shortly. Though a period of two years is required for completion of the works, we are expecting it to complete by the next flood season,” S Tirumala Rao, Superintendent Engineer (Water resources), Vijayawada circle told TNIE.

The flood retaining wall will ease the financial pressure on Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in which the corporation used to spend money for the relief and rehabilitation during the floods.

