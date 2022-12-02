VIT inks MoU with University of Birmingham

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP School of Law (VSL), VIT-AP University and University of Birmingham in United Kingdom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday. Vice-chancellor at VIT-AP Dr SV Kota Reddy and Head of Global Engagement at University of Birmingham Prof Paul McConnel exchanged the deal.

Highlighting the importance of the MoU, the V-C informed the students that the agreement and collaboration will enhance visibility and opportunities to the students of VSL and other departments in the

University. He explained that the University has committed to develop VSL as a global law school and encourage students to be global legal professionals.

Kota Reddy said the University is committed to establish centres of excellence in various subjects of law, including international law, human rights, business and commercial laws, intellectual property laws, new emerging technologies and law, and other contemporary areas of law to encourage clinical, research and practical application of law for future legal professionals.

He added that the centres of excellence would work holistically to provide suitable solutions to the society and legal empowerment to the people. The academic collaboration with the University of Birmingham would help students equip with the opportunity to study one semester or one year at the University of Birmingham and enhance their skills with the help of expert professors and faculty members there.

Further, VIT-AP students will get an opportunity to study their master degree courses in the UK with a fee concession. This MoU will also facilitate research collaborations between faculty members of both the varsities.

Prof. Paul McConnell remarked that VSL and University of Birmingham recognise the value of mutual cooperation and are keen on facilitating academic collaboration between the two organisations to promote academic research, capacity building, academic collaborative activities in the field of law. He also added that the University of Birmingham is open to have more collaboration with other disciplines of the VIT-AP University in future.

VIT-AP Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti and VSL Dean Dr Benarji Chakka, students, faculty members and staff of the University were present during the ceremony.

