Teachers struggle with new paper format

VIJAYAWADA: The Formative Assessment 2 (FA 2) examinations conducted by the school education department are being criticised as the question papers are being sent on WhatsApp to teachers an hour before the examination.

Teachers said that this method of dispatching question papers to teachers is creating a lot of problems. They have to copy down content on the blackboard within an hour, not just a single question paper but five in both morning and afternoon sessions. It is getting more difficult when the paper contains picture-based questions.

Telugu Nadu Upadhyaya Sangham State president Mannam Srinivas said that the system is truly horrendous as it only makes it difficult for both teachers and students.

He urged to issue physical question papers like before. Students Federation of India district president P Manoj Kumar alleged that the examination board has been collecting Rs 150 from Class I to V and Rs 200 from Class VI to X, but is not able to conduct exams with physical question papers which is shameful to the government.

