Home Cities Vijayawada

Teachers struggle with new paper format

Telugu Nadu Upadhyaya Sangham State president Mannam Srinivas said that the system is truly horrendous as it only makes it difficult for both teachers and students.

Published: 03rd December 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

exam-test-student

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Formative Assessment 2 (FA 2) examinations conducted by the school education department are being criticised as the question papers are being sent on WhatsApp to teachers an hour before the examination.

Teachers said that this method of dispatching question papers to teachers is creating a lot of problems. They have to copy down content on the blackboard within an hour, not just a single question paper but five in both morning and afternoon sessions. It is getting more difficult when the paper contains picture-based questions.

Telugu Nadu Upadhyaya Sangham State president Mannam Srinivas said that the system is truly horrendous as it only makes it difficult for both teachers and students.

He urged to issue physical question papers like before. Students Federation of India district president P Manoj Kumar alleged that the examination board has been collecting Rs 150 from Class I to V and Rs 200 from Class VI to X, but is not able to conduct exams with physical question papers which is shameful to the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Formative Assessment 2 examinations WhatsApp teachers
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp