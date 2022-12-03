Home Cities Vijayawada

Veteran cyclist reaches Bhavani Island after covering 20 States

He has paddled across 17 nations and covered 15,000 km in 2004 to reach Athens Olympics.

Published: 03rd December 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

All India Cycle Tour cyclist Sanjay Mayure reaches Vijayawada as part of his expedition on Friday

All India Cycle Tour cyclist Sanjay Mayure reaches Vijayawada as part of his expedition on Friday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism department officials and members of Vijayawada cycling associations on Friday gave a rousing welcome to 68-year-old veteran cyclist Sanjay Mayure, who visited the city as part of another all-India cycle expedition ‘Mumbai to Mumbai’ and covered around 20 States in the country. Not just 20 States, he pedalled around 17 nations and has earned the title ‘King of Ghats’.  

Veteran cyclist Sanjay, also an environmental activist who always explores every nook and corner of the Country on his cycle, promoting and inspiring the youth to take up cycling.

“In my teenage years, I used to cover a distance of 20 km every day from my village to reach a temple where food was served free to the visitors. That routine task of cycling to the temple for free food helped me to realise the bond between me and the cycle,” Sanjay Mayure told The New Indian Express.

Sanjay won many long-distance cycling races later and earned the title of ‘Ghatacha Raja’ (King of Ghats). “Using motorcycles has become a habit for us even for shorter distances. I strongly advise the public, especially youngsters to take up cycling at least five kilometres a day to be fit,” said the energetic Sanjay.  

Earlier, Sanjay worked as a retired government employee from the Buldhana district of Maharashtra and has decided to dedicate his post-retirement time to promoting cycling, national unity, fitness, environment protection and creating awareness of tourism. He has paddled across 17 nations and covered 15,000 km in 2004 to reach Athens Olympics.

“As I fulfilled my responsibilities as a father to my children, I want to fulfil my dream to cover India’s length and breadth. I took my cycle and finished many things on my bucket list,” Sanjay added.

Sanjay arrived in Vijayawada on Friday morning and AP Tourism staff made arrangements to visit the Bhavani Island, where he joined with members of cycling associations and other enthusiasts on the cycling track.

“I fell in love with the island instantly. People are so friendly and welcoming. If I were living in Vijayawada, I would come cycling every day to this island,” he said. Inspired by Sanjay Mayure’s dedication to his tours, AP tourism officials felicitated him.

