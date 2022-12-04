Home Cities Vijayawada

Agriculture minister inaugurates three-day Agritech programme

Tadikonda MLA Dr Undvali Sridevi and others also spoke on the occasion.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

agriculture

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Saturday inaugurated the three-day Agritech - 2022 programme at to mark Agriculture Education Day in Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University at LAM, Guntur. In this three-day programme, 6,000 students of agriculture and 2,000 allied sectors including farmers attended in first day of the programme. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the event is organised with an objective to introduce latest technologies in farm and allied sectors.

He said that various deliberations, presentations and exhibitions will help the farmers and students to understand the new technologies that can enhance production in which it increases the revenue to the farmers. Explaining about various initiatives of the government to farm sector, especially of the community hiring centres for farm machinery, he said that collective efforts by farmers like FPOs can benefit them more. He wanted ANGRAU to emerge as strong and numero uno in the country.

ANGRAU V-C A Vishnuvardhan Reddy explained the importance of Agriculture Education Day and also spoke about latest development of drone technology of Standard Operating Systems (SOP) for ten crops. He said that drones are being used in 19,000 acre for spraying pesticides and new varieties developed by ANGRAU are being used across country. Tadikonda MLA Dr Undvali Sridevi and others also spoke on the occasion.

