Application process for senior lab technician posts open

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department and Mission Director for National Health Mission J Nivas, informed that the application process is open and called on to apply the posts of Senior Lab Technician and Lab Technician in the Health, Medical and Family Welfare on an outsourcing basis under National Health Mission, Andhra Pradesh.

Commissioner J Nivas said that the application proforma is available on the official website form December 2 and the last date for submission is till December 12. He said that all the details are available in the official website of www.cfw.ap.nic.in. He made it clear that the applications sent in proforma other than the official website will not be considered.

