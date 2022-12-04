DPS celebrates annual sports day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Delhi Public School on Saturday celebrated its annual sports day in a grand manner. The celebration began with an impressive march past guided by Head girl Tanmayee. The student council members and the house captains with their house flags guided their house mates carefully, by following the instruction from the head girl.

President of Krishna district Volleyball association D Dayakar attended as the chief guest and hoisted the national flag. Academic Director of the school David Raj hoisted the school flag.

The torch relay was launched by the young prodigies who have made the school tremendously proud with their extraordinary performances in the field of sports in numerous states. Cultural programmes and few activities like Karate displays, yoga asanas captivated the audience.

The winners received their medals and certificates by the chief guest. Principal informed that K Akanksha and Rohan won individual championships in the Sub-junior category. B Tejaswi and V Parthiv won individual championship in the junior category. Brahmaputra house won championship in the games category and also won overall championship. Director K Praveen Kumar appreciated the winners and Department of Physical Education Vice Principal Sanjay Bhatia and others present.

