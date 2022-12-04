Home Cities Vijayawada

ED raids on hospitals conclude, info collected

As part of their investigation, the ED officials also collected statements from all the directors, staff and office-bearers.

Published: 04th December 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Enforcement Directorate officials continued searches at NRI Hospital for the second day on Saturday in connection with alleged financial irregularities during the Covid-19 pandemic, money laundering and diversion of NRI funds. The raids concluded around 3 pm. The ED officials reportedly seized documents, hard disks and other evidence from the NR I Hospital and Akkineni Women’s Hospital and residences of directors. They also seized mobile phones of around 12 persons.

The raids started on Friday when five ED teams of Hyderabad unit conducted searches at 15 locations, including the hospital, medical college and residences of the president, secretary, treasurer, former directors, other officer-bearers of the society and Akkineni Women’s Hospital at Gayatri Nagar, owned by Akkineni Mani, former director of NRI Institute of Medical Sciences.

Based on specific information that the management of NRI Hospital committed financial irregularities such as collecting excess fee for management quota medical seats and diverting funds to various persons, the ED officials reportedly registered a case and served notices on the management seeking information over the charges. As part of their investigation, the ED officials also collected statements from all the directors, staff and office-bearers.

It is learnt that the ED served notices on Akkineni Women’s Hospital chairperson and managing director Akkineni Mani, along with others, including Nimmag a d d a Upendranath, Nalini Mohan and other directors of NRI Hospital. On the other hand, the ED officials reportedly met Mangalagiri rural police in connection with the cases registered against the NRI Hospital directors at the police station in the past. It may be recalled that a complaint was filed by Gaddipati Srinivasa Rao, an office assistant in NRI Academy of Sciences, alleging that the directors were diverting funds and committing other financial irregularities. Based on his complaint, police registered a case against Mani, Upendranath and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp